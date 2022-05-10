New hate speech case registered against P.C. George

John L. Paul May 10, 2022

Senior Kerala politician P.C. George has been charged under Sections 153 (promoting enmity on the basis of religion)

Ex-MLA P.C. George. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vipin Chandran

The Palarivattom Police in Kochi have on Tuesday registered a suo motu case against ex-MLA P.C. George on the charge of delivering a hate speech on communal lines at a temple in Vennala in the city. He has been charged under Sections 153 A (promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion) and 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of people). Also Read P.C. George arrested for hate speech, gets bail Mr. George was arrested earlier this month from his residence in Erattupetta in Kottayam and then granted bail. The police had booked him then on the charge of making incendiary comments against a particular group of people with the intention to cause communal discord and provoke rioting.



