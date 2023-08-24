New cantilever glass bridge at Wagamon set to give visitors a high

August 24, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

India’s largest cantilever glass bridge is all set to be a key tourist attraction at the Wagamon hill station in Idukki. The bridge, set up at Adventure Park at Kolahalamedu, near Wagamon, will be opened to tourists soon, according to officials.

The structure has been built on a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited.

“The construction of the cantilever glass bridge has been completed,” said Idukki DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose. “The entry fee for visitors will be fixed soon. The DTPC will receive 30% of the revenue share in the project,” he said.

Bharat Mata Ventures managing director Jomy Poonoly said the glass bridge is 120 ft long and 150 ft tall. “A total of 35 tonnes of steel was used for the construction of the bridge at a cost of ₹3 crore,” said Mr. Poonoly.

“The glass bridge is supported by steel ropes. The structure is one of the best adventure tourism items at Wagamon,” said Mr. Poonoly.

According to officials, the DTPC has now set up adventure activities at the Wagamon Adventure Park, including the cantilever glass bridge, for a total cost of ₹6 crore through the PPP model. “Activities including a rocket ejector, giant swing, zipline, sky cycling, skyroller, free fall, bungee trampoline, 360-degree cycling, and aqua zorbing will be opened for tourists soon. In addition, the tourists will get a chance to enjoy boating on the Wagamon lake,” said an official.

“Wagamon is a destination that receives a large number of tourists. The new glass bridge and other adventure rides will provide an extra impetus to the tourism sector at Wagamon and in the district,” said Mr. Jose.

He said that from January 1 to December 31, 2022, over 6,45,600 tourists visited Wagamon. “This figure is based on records of the Wagamon Meadows and Adventure Park. From January 1 to July 31 this year, a total of 68,62,91 tourists visited Wagamon. The number of tourists is increasing day by day,” added Mr. Jose.