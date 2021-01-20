‘Neglected’ elderly man dies in Kerala

An 80-year-old man died after allegedly being neglected by his son at Asambani near Mundakayam in Kerala. The deceased was identified as Podiyan.
Podiyan and his wife Ammini were found by ASHA workers and palliative care team members on Tuesday in a poor condition, without food, water and medicine for days, at the house of his younger son.
Although the couple was shifted to the General Hospital, Kanjirapally, with the help of the police and people’s representatives, Podiyan died later in the day. Ammini, who is showing signs of mental health issues, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.
The Mundakayam police said the couple was living with their younger son Reji and his wife. “We have registered a case of unnatural death,” said a police official.
Sources said the couple’s son used to lock them in a room and no one was allowed to enter the house.
“After being informed by the neighbours, ASHA and palliative care members visited the house. Although the couple’s son and his wife lived in the same house, they never took care of them. Both Podiyan and Ammini were living there in an abandoned state,” said an official.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath