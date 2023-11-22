HamberMenu
Navakerala Sadas an absolute failure, says Chennithala

November 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the ongoing Navakerala Sadas outreach programme of the Left Democratic Front government is an absolute failure as the people are not able to approach neither the Chief Minister nor the Ministers with their complaints.

He told the media here on Wednesday that the entire government machinery was being misused to further the political prospects of the CPI(M) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “Job scheme workers, government employees, and Kudumbasrhee activists are being forced to attend the event in large numbers. The government seems to be following the instructions of a public relations agency,” Mr. Chennithala claimed.

ALSO READ
Fraught political atmosphere marks Navakerala Sadas fourth day in Kannur

He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also misusing a government platform to make remarks against the United Democratic Front and the Congress. This was to cover up the government’s failures. Mr. Chennithala also criticised Mr. Vijayan for his statement on the Youth Congress workers who waved black flags against the bus in which the Ministers are travelling, in Kannur. Asked about the alleged manhandling of the Youth Congress workers by the activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the Chief Minister said that the latter were trying to save the lives of the former. Mr. Chennithala said that Mr. Vijayan’s remarks did not befit his status.

