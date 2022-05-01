Nava Oli Jyotirdinam at Santhigiri Ashram

Ashram general secretary Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi presenting a memento to former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga at the Santhigiri Ashram on Sunday.

Karunakara Guru gifted the world a comprehensive life plan that embodies the basic tenets of Indian ethos, Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai said on Sunday.

Mr. Sreedharan Pillai was speaking after inaugurating the 23rd Nava Oli Jyotirdinam observance, held to mark the anniversary of Karunakara Guru's passing at the Santhigiri Ashram in Pothencode.

Mr. Sreedharan Pillai said focus should not merely be on the fruits of Karunakara Guru's vision, but deep study was needed to go to its roots. The Guru remained the light and path for all humankind, he added.

Former Sri Lankan cricket team captain and Minister Arjuna Ranatunga was the chief guest at the function. Santhigiri Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Tapaswi presided. Ashram general secretary Gururatnam Jnana Tapaswi, Jebi Mather, MP, and State Cooperative Union chairman Koliyakode Krishnan Nair, were among those present.

The Nava Oli Jyotirdinam observance will be on till May 6. Karunakara Guru passed away on May 6, 1999.

Various programmes have been planned in the days ahead as part of the event. Prominent personalities from the political. cultural, spiritual and social spheres will participate in conferences planned on different days.