Mother, daughter found dead at home

April 29, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 78-year-old woman and her daughter was found dead inside their house near Kottali post office in Kannur on April 29 (Monday).

Police identified them as Sunanda V Shenai, 78, and Deepa V Shenai, 44. The police have launched an investigation into the deaths, with initial assessments pointing to the bodies being three days old. The forensic team conducted a thorough examination of the house, collecting crucial evidence as part of the ongoing inquiry.

According to neighbours, they saw the mother and the daughter on Friday afternoon, as they left to cast their votes. Concern arose when a foul odour emanated from the house leading neighbours to peek through the windows and discover the scene.

The mother’s body was found in the dining hall, while the daughter’s was in the kitchen. The family, originally from Mangaluru had resided at Kottali for the past decade.

