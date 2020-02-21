MEMU service in Mangaluru-Shoranur sector

The Southern Railway is gearing up to operate a Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) in the Mangaluru-Shoranur sector, possibly in April.

The advanced 3-phase MEMU rake which works with highly advanced technology with passenger-friendly features, has been the long-pending demand of the rail users in north Kerala. The Railway had rolled out three-phase MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains in September last in other sectors in the division.

Now, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas has assured a delegation of the Confederation of All India Rail Users’ Association in Chennai that the MEMU services would be rolled out when the Palakkad division completed the works for this purpose.

The Ministry of Railways has allocated ₹15 crore to establish the MEMU service in the Palakkad division. Currently, the division operates MEMU services in the Palakkad-Ernakulam, Shoranur-Erode and Palakkad-Salem sections. However, the proposal was to introduce the services linking Mangaluru, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Coimbatore.

The advanced 3-phase AC MEMU will replace the existing single phase DC MEMU.

Also, a CCTV surveillance system, LED lights, LED indication when the emergency chain is pulled, and a GPS-based passenger information system are provided in all the coaches.