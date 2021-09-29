‘Manimuttam’ project to rejuvenate tourism sector

The Tourism Department has launched “Manimuttam” project to rejuvenate the tourism sector in the district, an emerging tourism destination in the State.

The project, to be executed with the support of the District Tourism Promotion Council and Kerala Home Stay and Tourism Society, is aimed at beautifying home-stays and service villas and ensure quality services to tourists.

Fresh and clean surroundings would be set up around the tourism properties and quality service ensured under the project.

District Development Commissioner G. Priyanka inaugurated the project on Wednesday.