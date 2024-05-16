GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for attacking wife in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - May 16, 2024 08:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Pangode police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder his estranged wife on Thursday.

The police identified the accused as Soji of Pacha, who has been accused of attacking his wife Shyni. The couple were staying separately for nearly a year.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. after Soji convinced Shyni to accompany him to the Karimancode forest, near Palode, in a bid to resolve their differences. During the course of their conversation, the couple engaged in an altercation.

It was during the clash that Soji assaulted Shyni brutally and struck her knees using a hammer. He then hacked her using a machete he had in his possession. Shyni was inflicted with severe injuries to her head and knees in the attack.

The police is yet to ascertain claims that the accused also ran his scooter over Shyni’s legs. She was found lying down by a group of local residents, who soon alerted the police. She was subsequently admitted in the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

