Major security breach reported from Idukki dam

September 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - IDUKKI

An unidentified person has placed locks on the earthing strips of eight high-mast lights on the Cheruthoni and Idukki dams, which the authorities consider a major security breach. A type of liquid was also poured on the wire rope of the Cheruthoni dam shutters.

The Idukki police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing. A total of eleven locks have been retrieved from the high-mast lights.

Sources said the youth entered the dam site on July 22 around 3.15 pm on a visitor’s ticket issued by the KSEB hydel tourism wing. The breach came to light recently after officials noticed the presence of the locks on the foundation of the high-mast lights. A verification of CCTV visuals confirmed the security breach.

The police and anti-terrorism squad on Wednesday inspected the spot and collected the CCTV visuals.

“The youth reached the place in an Innova vehicle, probably a rented one , and was carrying a small bag while moving through the main entrance. Normally, the bomb squad and the police conduct security checks before allowing entry to tourists,” said the source.

Officials suspect the move as an attempt to assess the security network in and around the dams.

“An FIR has been registered under the Idukki police station. The police have not yet identified the accused. The police are also assessing the motive of the person,” said Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose.

Idukki and Cheruthoni dams are one of the major tourist attractions in the State. The movement of tourists to the location is under the control of the Hydel Tourism department. The visiting time is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Wednesdays. Mobile phones, cameras including electronic gadgets, are banned on the dam premises.