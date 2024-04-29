Mahe bridge linking Kannur in Kerala with Mahe to remain closed for maintenance till May 10

April 29, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - KANNUR

Commuters are set to face travel disruptions as the Mahe bridge, linking Kannur district in Kerala with Mahe, is scheduled for maintenance, necessitating its closure from April 29 until May 10. The bridge, which is in a state of weakening, will be fully closed during this period.

The closure mandates a detour for those taking the national highway 66, redirecting them via the Mahe bypass.

The maintenance works are deemed essential due to the historical significance of the bridge and concerns over its structural safety.

Constructed in 1933, the bridge underwent significant modifications over the years, including a pier installation in 1971 and substantial repair work in 2016 to address structural deficiencies.

Following directions of the Puducherry government, Mahe Public Works department prepared a sketch in 2004, and details of the land to be acquired on both sides of bridge were shared by authorities. A bridge with a width of 10.5 meters and a length of 125 meters was planned. A one-and-a-half-meter-wide footpath and a seven-and-a-half-meter-wide road were also envisioned. In August 2015, inspection to acquire land for an approach road on the Mahe side was undertaken. The new bridge had been designed to be constructed from the New Mahe police aid post to the Mundok crossing. A soil test was also carried out. However, no further action was taken later.

Recent inspections have, however, revealed the need for further maintenance.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the bridge’s closure include modifications in public transportation routes. Buses from Vadakara to Kannur have been rerouted by turning right from the Kunhipalli turn to Kannur via the Monthal bridge. Vehicles going towards Kozhikode via the Chokli-Mekunnu-Monthal bridge from Mahe bridge should turn left and proceed via the Peringadi-Monthal bridge.

Whereas, ordinary buses from Thalassery will ply till the Mahe bridge, and buses from Vadakara will run services till Mahepalli. Though long-distance buses will run services through the bypass, there are apprehensions about time management during these trips.

Despite concerns raised by local businesses in Mahe regarding trade disruptions, the decision to prioritise bridge maintenance has garnered support from trade unions and stakeholders.