Maharaja’s College explores scope of tourism, heritage studies

Maharaja’s launches online certification programme

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, has scaled up efforts to explore job and research potential in the fields of tourism and heritage.

The only autonomous college in the government sector launched a certificate programme on ‘Intangible Heritage Tourism’ on Thursday. The programme, consisting of 60 hours, will be completed in six months online.

Venu Rajamony, former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, urged the college authorities to involve the tourism industry to enhance the quality and potential of the programme.

“Tourism cannot be learnt inside a classroom alone. You need to invite people representing the tourism sector as guest faculty and in designing the curriculum,” he said in his inaugural address.

Mr. Rajamony suggested that the course be tailor-made in tune with the requirements of the tourism industry. “Stakeholders in the tourism sector can share their experience with course participants,” he said.

The former diplomat also recommended audio and video documentation of memories related to the Maharaja’s College by its former faculty members and students while saying that the history of the college was intertwined with the rich legacy and heritage of Kochi.

New course

P.K. Raveendran, outgoing chairman of the governing council, said that the college will soon roll out the integrated postgraduate programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies as part of the continuing efforts to enhance research and learning in niche areas. “The certificate programme in Intangible Heritage Tourism will help in creating professionals guides in the field of tourism, heritage, museum, etc.,” he said.

Vinodkumar Kallolickal, Associate Professor, Department of History, said that students will also gain essential knowledge and skills to carry out independent studies and research in heritage and conservation projects at museums, heritage sites and tourism places.

There is no age bar for joining the course. Graduates from any university in the country and abroad approved by the University Grants Commission can apply.