Lack of maintenance puts the brakes on MVD’s hi-tech centre

Officials in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) have a hard time testing vehicles and issuing driving licences in Kannur, while the state-of-the-art vehicle testing station and the automated driving test centre here have ceased to work for want of maintenance.

The facilities were started in 2013 on an 80-cent plot at Thottada here with the aim of reducing human intervention and bringing about more transparency. But citizens who come to the centre now have to undergo a manual test and inspections conducted by motor vehicle inspectors. Most of the installed machines have been under repair for a year now.

The automated driving test centre was useful and had transparency in issuing driving licences. The entire monitoring was done using computerised systems and any mistakes committed during the test were captured by the camera and the software analysed the data and produced the results accordingly, said a senior MVD official.

However, now just the cameras were working, while the computers storing and analysing the details were defunct, the official said.

“The computers and power backups at the driving testing centre, worth lakhs of rupees, are now gathering dust, as there has been no proper and timely maintenance,” the official said.

When this reporter visited the computerised vehicle fitness testing station, which automatically tests the side slips, front and rear brake, suspension and carries out a visual inspection, all were under repair. Most of the equipment were imported and any small error would ruin the whole machine, said another official at the testing centre. She said that the roof ceilings were damaged and the rain water seeping through might also damage the equipment.

Even though ₹200 should be charged only for a thorough vehicle test, the MVD is collecting the same amount after conducting just a speed test, which is the only equipment in workable condition.

C.P. Baburaj, Motor Vehicle Inspector, said the advantage of the system was that the tests were done automatically and the public had to come prepared for them. There were no interventions and people did not question when they failed the test. Even the common people testing their vehicles could find out the issues in the vehicle.

While the vehicle testing station is maintained by Keltron, the system for automated driving test centre is run by Hyderabad-based companies Nipun Net Solutions and Softx Technologies.