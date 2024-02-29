Labourers to interact with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Februray 29

February 29, 2024 03:41 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - KOLLAM

Mukhamukham, a follow-up programme to the Navakerala Sadas where Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with labourers from different fields, will be held in Kollam on Februray 29. The programme will start at 9.30 a.m. at Yunus Convention Centre, Asramam, and the participants can present their demands, grievances and suggestions till 1 p.m. A total of 10 persons who have made a mark in various sectors will share the stage with the Chief Minister and interact with the audience. While around 2,000 delegates will attend, 40 people will be given an opportunity to put forward suggestions.

Registration centres have been set up to guide the delegates along with other facilities including food. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will preside over the function while Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar and M. Mukesh, MLA, will be the chief guests. Padmasree Gopinathan (handloom), K. K. Shahina (media), Ranju Ranjimar (makeup artist), Aristo Suresh (actor), Sheeja (toddy tapper), Rekha Karthikeyan (deep sea fishing), Sushila Joseph (domestic worker), O Vatsalakumari (cashew labourer), Muhammad Nasser (motor worker) and Shabna Sulaiman (mahout) will interact with the Chief Minister.