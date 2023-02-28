KWA to roll out automatic meter reading system

February 28, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will implement an automatic meter reading system in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in a phased manner, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustin said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

About 40% of the water distributed by the KWA is lost through pipe breaks, faulty water meters and water pilferage and thus does not generate any revenue for the KWA.

The KWA will now install bulk water meters at the water treatment centre and the main distribution centre. Efforts are also in to install suitable equipment to gauge the extent of water leakage beneath the soil/surface

The blue brigade system to identify and rectify pipe leaks immediately will be extended to all divisions, the Minister said, in reply to a submission by G. Stephen on the loss of revenue to the KWA through water leakage and pipe breaks.