Kerala

Kudumbashree to bring out diverse designer masks

Fifty women will soon get training in Kollam

After manufacturing 32 lakh masks as part of COVID-19 containment measures, Kudumbashree is diversifying into production of designer masks.

The first phase of designer masks will come from Kudumbashree’s Kollam district mission.

Major plans

Fifty women will soon get training in designer mask manufacture in association with the Kerala State Institute of Design, the Chanthanthope-based State government institution. After the training, they will be equipped to function as a microenterprise.

The project will be extended across the State after studying the acceptance for the masks in the market.

With masks becoming mandatory in public, Kudumbashree hopes to manufacture quality masks in diverse designs that are long-lasting too. Branding too is on the cards. Masks made from unprocessed materials will be targeted at the corporate sector.

Training will be given in making masks in small, medium, and large sizes from cotton, linen, and synthetic materials.

Designer apparel

Training will also be given to entrepreneurs in the Nedumpana and Punalur apparel parks to manufacture designer apparel.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:52:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kudumbashree-to-bring-out-diverse-designer-masks/article31645095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY