Kozhikode Community Kitchen selected for Skoch award

The project has been given the ‘Silver’ award for projects by local bodies in the country, in the sub category ‘Inspirational or Transformational Performance during COVID’.

Kozhikode Municipal Corportation’s Community Kitchen set up during the lockdown in March-April 2020, has been selected for Skoch award 2021. The project has been given the ‘Silver’ award for projects by local bodies in the country, in the sub category ‘Inspirational or Transformational Performance during COVID’.

Community kitchens were set up by local bodies across the state during the lockdown, However, the Corporation’s Community Kitchens were different in that it was completely run using public contributions while most local bodies in the state had spent a huge amount for their community kitchens.

There were 12 community kitchens within the Corporation limits, that were successful in distributing two meals a day to 5.5 Lakhs people during 45 days. The expense for this was completely sponsored by the individuals, establishments and voluntary organisations. The Corporation did not have to spend anything from its own fund. Instead, it had opened a collection centre where the public contributed groceries and vegetables. Also a separate bank account was opened for the purpose into which the public could contribute.

Kozhikode Corporation’s project was selected from nominations of 1000 Corporations in the country. The Skoch awards, instituted by an NGO Skoch International, is considered to be one of the top civilian honours in the country conferred by an independent organisation. The award covers the honest efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion. It encompasses the categories such as governance, inclusive growth, excellence in technology and applications, change management, corporate leadership, corporate governance, citizen services delivery, capacity building, empowerment and other such softer issues.

Mayor Beena Philip dedicated the award to the people of Kozhikode, whose compassion and generosity led to the success of the community kitchens.