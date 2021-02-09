Kottayam to be made experiential tourism hub

The Responsible Tourism Mission Kerala has launched a special project to convert Kottayam into a special hub of experiential tourism in the post-COVID-19 period, K. Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator of the mission, has said.
Addressing a one-day training class for the newly elected representatives of the three-tier local bodies in the district, he said tourism would undergo a major change in the post-pandemic scenario with the concept of village tourism gaining prominence.
“Rural lifestyles, art activities, taste diversity and agriculture are all set to become major tourist attractions. Taking this into consideration, the RT mission has prepared experiential tour packages with special focus on villages, including Vaikom, Kumarakom, Aymanam, Thiruvarp, Munnilav, Melkavu Matom and Manimala. The local self-government institutions have a key role in making this project a sucess,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath