Kerala

Kottayam to be made experiential tourism hub

The Responsible Tourism Mission Kerala has launched a special project to convert Kottayam into a special hub of experiential tourism in the post-COVID-19 period, K. Rupesh Kumar, State coordinator of the mission, has said.

Addressing a one-day training class for the newly elected representatives of the three-tier local bodies in the district, he said tourism would undergo a major change in the post-pandemic scenario with the concept of village tourism gaining prominence.

“Rural lifestyles, art activities, taste diversity and agriculture are all set to become major tourist attractions. Taking this into consideration, the RT mission has prepared experiential tour packages with special focus on villages, including Vaikom, Kumarakom, Aymanam, Thiruvarp, Munnilav, Melkavu Matom and Manimala. The local self-government institutions have a key role in making this project a sucess,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 8:21:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kottayam-to-be-made-experiential-tourism-hub/article33794201.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY