Kerala rain: 87 people shifted to relief camps in State

Red alerts sounded in three southern districts on Saturday and five northern districts on Sunday.

District administrations in Kerala have scrambled to deal with a potential rainfall-related emergency with the turbulent weather conditions over the Arabian Sea expected to trigger torrential rains over the next few days. In a 10 a.m. update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has downgraded the red alerts sounded for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts for Friday to orange alerts. However, red alerts have been issued in three southern districts on Saturday and five northern districts on Sunday.

Also Read Low pressure area forms over Arabian Sea

Eighty-seven people have been evacuated to four relief camps so far, the Land Revenue Commissionerate said. The camps have been opened in Thiruvananthapuram (51 people), Kollam (24), Idukki (4) and Ernakulam (8). In all, 3,071 buildings have been identified for opening relief camps across the State if weather conditions worsen. These camps can accommodate 4,23,080 people.

Twenty-five families residing near the Thoppayil beach in Kasaba, Kozhikode, moved to the homes of relatives after sea water entered their houses, the government said.

A low pressure area which formed over southeast Arabian Sea on Thursday morning is expected to brew into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by Sunday. ‘‘It is very likely to intensify further and move north- northwestwards towards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts. It is likely to reach near Gujarat coast around the evening of May 18,’’ the IMD said.

An orange alert has been sounded in Kerala districts on Friday, given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall; Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta are on red alert (above 20 cm in a 24-hour period) on Saturday and northern districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, on Sunday.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram are on orange alert on Saturday. An orange alert has been sounded for Kollam and Alappuzha on Sunday and Ernakulam and Thrissur on Monday.

People residing in the coastal areas and landslip-prone hilly regions have been asked to remain watchful of the evolving weather situation. Fishing activities have been prohibited till further notice. On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the people to cooperate with the measures and evacuate to safer places if asked to do so by the district administrations.