Kerala man gets two-fold honour in connection with forthcoming FIFA World Cup

Fahad received a cash prize of 10,000 Qatar Riyals for his designs, which were selected to be part of a range of luxury products associated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fahad Ali, a brand designer from Kozhikode, Kerala, is on cloud nine after two of his designs were selected to be part of a range of luxury products that are to be brought out in connection with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year. In fact, his joy is two fold, since he is also one of the Official Fan Leaders selected by FIFA for the upcoming World Cup, and is the only Indian to achieve this feat.

Fahad had taken part in a design competition jointly organised by Museum of Islamic Art, Qatar and the Blue Saloon, the official FIFA product licensee, inviting designs for their products. He had submitted entries in several categories, but his designs of a foldable bag and candles were selected. He also received a cash prize of 10,000 Qatar Riyals for the same. Later on, the cuff-links he designed were reconsidered as well.

“This is a dream come true for me and an ultimate recognition for me as a designer”, said Fahad, who is also an ardent football fan.

Fahad Ali. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It has been eight years since Fahad started working in Qatar and has a unique hobby of taking part in design and start-up competitions. His project, ‘Feed Me’, a mobile application for reducing excessive food wastage through real-time sharing, had taken him to the finals of a start-up competition earlier.

Fahad is part of the Qatar Fan Leader Network, the 400 members of which were selected based on their passion for their national team and their role as influencers in their local community. He is also an Official Fan Leader for Qatar 2022, selected by FIFA based on their experience travelling abroad to watch their teams play, and connection with fan groups, associations and societies. It was his visit to Russia to witness the previous FIFA world cup that brought Fahad this honour. The purpose of a Fan Leader is to propagate the messages from FIFA and to help football fans from other countries as they visit Qatar for the World cup.

“Being a Fan Leader also helps us communicate better with FIFA and offer suggestions regarding anything connected to the World Cup”, Fahad said.

As a player of the Doha Blasters Football team and an ardent football fan who shifted allegiance from Argentina to Spain just a few years ago, Fahad vows to make the most of this rare opportunity. “It is not about the teams. It’s just football. With a year left for the big event, there is a lot that I can do”, he said.