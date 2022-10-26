Kerala human sacrifice: Probe under way into missing organs

The missing organs had led to speculation of human trafficking

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the suspected human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district is looking into the two missing organs of victims notwithstanding the primary assessment that they might have been buried separately and since then decomposed.

Though the missing organs had led to speculation of human trafficking, the SIT remains convinced that none of the accused had the capability to use them except in a primitive way. The possibility of the accused having engaged in cannibalism or feeding them to someone else is being probed though the accused had denied having done either.

Even if they were buried somewhere else and since then decomposed, even that needs to be verified.

All the three accused were presented in court on Monday and were remanded in judicial custody. However, the SIT has the option of seeking their custody afresh for the probe into the murder of the first victim, Rosli, who had gone missing from Kalady in July.

In fact, the SIT has already filed a request for producing the accused in the court concerned in connection with the suspected murder of Rosli. Getting the accused in custody again is expected to help the SIT further cross-verify the statements of the accused, especially the prime accused, Muhammed Shafi, who has been non-cooperative all through the interrogation.

Meanwhile, the SIT remains confident of filing the charge sheet on time in the first case having received enough time for interrogation and evidence collection.