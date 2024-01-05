GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signs Ordinance amending State GST law on gambling

Ordinance was promulgated by Kerala government after 50th Goods and Service Tax Council meeting had fixed 28% GST on gambling at casinos, horse racing and online gaming and had also decided that the tax should be levied on the face value of the bet

January 05, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (file)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Amidst the ongoing tussle between Raj Bhavan and the Left government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on January 5 (Friday) signed an Ordinance amending the State GST law with regard to gambling.

Raj Bhavan sources confirmed that Mr. Khan has signed the Ordinance.

The Ordinance was promulgated by the State government after the 50th Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council meeting had fixed 28% GST on gambling at casinos, horse racing and online gaming and had also decided that the tax should be levied on the face value of the bet.

Subsequently, the Central government had notified the amendment to the GST Act.

The amendments were made in the State GST law in accordance with that, the Kerala government had earlier said.

The Ordinance includes provisions to remove some of the ambiguities in the existing GST law with regard to betting for money including online gaming, betting at casinos and horse racing, the government had earlier said.

