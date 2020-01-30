Kerala Congress (M) factions hold separate functions

Rival factions of the Kerala Congress (M) on Wednesday organised separate events to commemorate the 87th birth anniversary of the party founder K.M. Mani.

While both the factions chose the occasion to uphold the KC(M) patriarch’s image as the saviour of the destitute, the programmes organised by them differed in focus as well as in content.

The programme organised by the Jose K. Mani group was inaugurated by Mar Jacob Muricken, Auxiliary Bishop of the Pala diocese, at the Paikada Athuralayam in Kochidappadi, near Pala. This was followed by district-level inaugurations at different locations.

Family members attend

The function at Pala was also attended by family members of Mani, including Kuttiyamma Mani, wife of the late Mani. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, presided over the function. Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Muricken said Mani, while serving as a political leader for decades, always dedicated a share of his works to ensure the welfare of the destitute and desolate.

According to the organisers, inmates of as many as 1,000 charity centres joined the charity initiative, which offered clothes and medicines to the needy.

The Joseph group, on the other hand, organised a K.M. Mani Jayanthi Sammelan in Kottayam in the afternoon and offered assistance to patients undergoing dialysis. KC(M) leader and Kaduthuruthy MLA Mons Joseph inaugurated the event at a function presided over by the KC(M) district president Saji Manjakadambil.

KC(M) working chairman P.J. Joseph, meanwhile, was conspicuous by his absence at the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mons Joseph said the party would soon open a K.M. Mani Global Study Centre to help young generations learn about the KC(M) leader’s contributions towards the varying sectors of Kerala society. The centre, according to him, will function as a non-political entity by roping in the service of experts in various subjects, including political science, economics and agriculture.

Joy Abraham, office general secretary of the party, delivered the keynote address. The event was also attended by the various State and district leaders.