Kerala blasts | DNA profiling confirms identity of 55-year-old victim

DNA analysis carried out by the police established the link by matching DNA profiles obtained from the remains of the deceased with those of her son

November 07, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
People crowd outside the convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi after explosions at a gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 29, 2023.

People crowd outside the convention centre at Kalamassery in Kochi after explosions at a gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The charred remains of a body which was recovered from the site of the explosions at a gathering of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kochi, Kerala, on October 29, 2023 have been confirmed to be that of 55-year-old Leona Paulose, a native of Iringol near Perumbavoor.

A DNA analysis carried out by the police established the link by matching the DNA profiles obtained from the remains of the deceased with those of her son. Her body will be released to the family members after a post-mortem examination, said authorities of the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on November 7, 2023.

Leona, who hailed from South Iringole at Rayamangalam in Ernakulam Rural, was found charred beyond recognition at the venue. It took nearly a day and a half to identify her remains. They took her son’s DNA samples to confirm her identity.

She had taught evangelism and walked around the neighbourhood distributing pamphlets. She had lost her husband. Her son was abroad. He returned home following the tragedy.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

