Kerala actor booked on charge of sexual assault on minor girl

Charged under various sections of POCSO Act

Published - June 10, 2024 11:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kasaba police on Sunday booked Malayalam film actor Koottickal Jayachandran who was accused of molesting a minor girl. The actor was charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

According to police sources, the alleged assault was on a four-year-old child. On Sunday, the child’s statement was recorded at her home following the directive of the District Child Protection Unit.

The survivor’s mother in her complaint claimed that the actor abused her daughter by taking advantage of a dispute within her family. Meanwhile, the police refused to reveal the case details and said a comprehensive investigation was on into the allegation.

