KAU invites applications for course on ‘IOT concepts in agriculture’

March 17, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU)’s Centre for e-Learning invites application for a free Massive Open Online Course on ‘IOT (Internet of Things) concepts in agriculture’. The classes are scheduled to begin on April 8, 2024 and end on May 1, 2024. The last date for registration is April 7, 2024. The course has 10 sessions with a duration of 24 days and is offered in English. Certificates will be issued to the students who have successfully completed the course on payment of a nominal certificate fee. For Registration visit: www.celkau.in/MOOC/Default.aspx.

