Jalanetra, KKEM bag SKOCH award

May 24, 2023 - Thiruvananthapuram

Jalanetra, the web-based Hydrographic Data Management System deployed by the Department of Hydrographic Survey, has won the SKOCH award for digital governance initiatives.

Jalanetra was selected for the award from thousands of projects in different States, a press note issued by the office of the Minister for Ports on Wednesday said.

The online system, accessed through a portal and mobile application developed by the Digital University, Kerala, uses digital maps to provide user agencies with data on water depth, underwater currents, tidal surge, coastal erosion, submerged topography, aquatic biodiversity, and pollution of water bodies.

The Kerala Development and Innovative Strategic Council (K-DISC), another initiative by the State government, has also won the SKOCH award for its Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM) project that seeks to empower educated job seekers with industry-relevant skills and enable them to secure employment opportunities.

The Digital Workforce Management System, developed by the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM), also offers candidates specialised training in communication skills to enhance their interview performance.