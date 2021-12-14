IUML aligning with fundamentalist forces:CM

‘The Congress party had lost its base after it had embraced a soft Hindutva approach’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of trying to deepen the divisive lines in the name of religion by adopting the slogans and perspectives of the Islamic fundamentalist groups.

“The peace-loving workers of the Muslim League should realise that the party would face the same situation as that of the Congress, which had taken a soft Hindutva approach, by aligning with the Islamic fundamentalist ideals and thoughts,” Mr. Vijayan said at the inauguration of the Ernakulam district meet of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here.

The Chief Minister stepped up his attack against the IUML after he recently asked the party leadership to make it clear whether it is a political party or a religious organisation.

“The Waqf rally organised by the Muslim League was an example of its continuing soft approach towards the extremist Islamic forces. The Congress party had lost its base and workers after it had embraced a soft Hindutva approach,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress had failed to earn the trust of the people, Mr. Vijayan said that it was time for the Left to lead the like-minded regional parties in various States and form an alternative to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not come to power at the Centre again.

The Chief Minister blamed the Narendra Modi government of encroaching upon the rights and powers of the States by formulating laws and policies that would curtail its development.

“Kerala has not been able to achieve its dreams of realising various infrastructure projects owing to the lack of financial support from the Centre. The United Democratic Front (UDF) seems to be supporting the regressive stance taken by the Union government by opposing the major projects, including the SilverLine rail project,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that the UDF and the BJP were facing a political crisis after the Left government came to power in the State for the second consecutive time.

“Besides the Congress and the BJP, parties like the IUML were also facing an internal crisis,” he said.