International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium to begin in Kovalam on Tuesday

November 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7) will begin in Kovalam on Tuesday.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala, will inaugurate the symposium at the Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel, Kovalam. The symposium, which is on till Saturday, is organised jointly by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

As many as 200 delegates, including 110 foreign experts from 30 countries will present papers in the conference. The presentations will be held at the Arts and Crafts village, Kovalam, from Wednesday to Saturday.

A public lecture ‘Jellyfish, People and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals’ will be delivered by Mark John Gibbons, professor, University of the Western Cape, South Africa, at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10 a.m. on Thursday.