HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium to begin in Kovalam on Tuesday

November 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7) will begin in Kovalam on Tuesday.

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala, will inaugurate the symposium at the Uday Samudra Leisure Beach Hotel, Kovalam. The symposium, which is on till Saturday, is organised jointly by the Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries, University of Kerala, and ICAR- Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

As many as 200 delegates, including 110 foreign experts from 30 countries will present papers in the conference. The presentations will be held at the Arts and Crafts village, Kovalam, from Wednesday to Saturday.

A public lecture ‘Jellyfish, People and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals’ will be delivered by Mark John Gibbons, professor, University of the Western Cape, South Africa, at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.