Interactions between States key in current Indian context: Sivankutty

Himachal, Kerala take part in ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

Organising interactions between States is necessary in the current Indian context, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat cultural exchange programme organised by the State General Education department and the Himachal Pradesh Education department.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme has been notable for promoting the understanding of diverse cultures between the two States. It would aid both the States in moving forward together not only in education but also other sectors, said the Minister.

Mr. Sivankutty invited Samagra Shiksha representatives from Himachal and the students who participated in the programme to visit Kerala to understand the diversity of the State’s culture directly.

Devised by the Union government, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is a twinning initiative to promote interactions at the levels of art, culture, social, literature, education, and so on. At the national level, the State’s partner is Himachal Pradesh. Festivals, farming practices, observances are mutually presented as part of the programme. In the State, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala is in charge of organising it.

The twinning programme was last held in October 2020. The programme that was scheduled to be held on Kerala Piravi day last year but postponed owing to the COVID-19 situation was what was held on Wednesday. Students from public schools in Himachal Pradesh districts such as Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Kulu, Shimla and Solan presented Kerala’s songs, dances, folk songs and art forms.

Higher secondary students R. Amritha, Jyothika Suresh and Lakshmi Gopakumar, and high school student Niya S.N. presented the programme.

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala State project director Supriya A.R., Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K., Himachal Pradesh State project director Virendra Sharma H.A.S were among those present.