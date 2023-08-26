HamberMenu
Innovative School Programme linked with SDGs and NEP 2020 launched

The NXplorers Juniors programme will train and nurture school children in the age group of 10-12 years.

August 26, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Shell and Smile Foundation have come together to launch ‘NXplorers Junior’, an innovative educational programme in Thrissur district. During the first year, 69 schools of the district will be included in the programme.

NXplorers is Shell’s global flagship Social Investment STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) educational programme, which aims to benefit school children by enabling them to understand, navigate and address local and global challenges, as underlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

NXplorers is also aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and it envisions to complement the latter’s objectives.

Smile Foundation has been implementing the innovative programme NXplorers, benefiting less-privileged students from government schools, studying in rural and hard-to-reach areas in Telangana. Its design also includes endeavour to create awareness amongst parents on the importance of STEM education, especially for girls.

The programme is being rolled out in concurrence with the educational authorities of the State government. Besides students and teachers, parents and communities are also involved actively while implementing the programme so that it remains sustainable in the long-term.

The NXplorers Juniors programme will train and nurture school children in the age group of 10-12 years.

The specially designed ‘NXplorers Junior Workshops’ will administer the importance of water, improving food production, and promoting energy conservation. Shell and Smile Foundation plan to benefit 25,000 school children through the Nxplorers programme in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana during the first year.

