Wearing traditional clothes, preparing sumptuous feasts and laying colourful floral carpets in the courtyards, Keralites celebrated Onam, on August 29 with pomp and gaiety.

On the occasion of “Thiru Onam”, the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festival, people visited temples in large numbers, cutting across villages and towns in the morning.

Children and youngsters decorated their houses with colourful “pookkalam” (floral carpets) in various designs and colours. In villages, people put up high swings, called ‘oonjal’ in local parlance, in the courtyards of their homes as part of festivities. While elders gifted “onakkodi” (new clothes) to other members of the family, women prepared “sadya”, the sumptuous feast comprising various traditional vegetarian dishes, pickles and delicious dessert ‘payasam’.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality. Legend has it that envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day.

Let’s take a look at how Malayalis celebrate the harvest festival, that started with the Atham celebrations on August 20.

Devotees prepare Pookalam, a traditional floral arrangement, as they celebrate the 'Onam' festival at Ayyappa Temple in Hyderabad on August 29, 2023.

Artists dressed as King Maveli give blessings from a water boat as part of Onam celebrations, in Kochi, on August 28, 2023.

Caparisoned elephants participate in a procession in connection with Onam celebrations at Thrikkakkara Temple in Kochi, on August 28, 2023.

A snake-like installation by a team of imaginative young minds with 20,000 plastic bottles on behalf of the Suchitwa Mission, at the main venue of the Onam week celebrations, in Thiruvananthapuram, on August 28, 2023.

Thiruvonathoni, which carries the provisions for preparing the Onam feast at the Sree Partha sarathi temple in Aranmula on August 29, sets sail from Kattoor on Monday evening.

People throng Alappuzha town for last-minute Onam shopping. A view from Mullakkal street on August 28, 2023.

Kummattikali organised by Samskarika Kalavedi, Puthurkkara, near Thrissur, on August 28, 2023. Wearing wooden masks and draping leaves and grass all over their bodies, Kummattis go dancing from house to house during Onam.

Different types of payasams being displayed at Payasam Mela held as part of Onam celebrations at Malappuram Town Hall on August 28, 2023.

Thiruvathira performs at the 'Lavanyam 2023' Onam celebrations at Durbar Hall ground in Kochi on August 28, 2023.

Students perform during Onam celebrations at the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women, in Chennai, August 28, 2023.

Shoppers on a busy Shakunthala Junction in Palakkad town, eve of Onam on August 28, 2023.

Healthcare workers perform near a 250 square metre ‘Pookalam’ during Onam celebrations, in UAE, on August 28, 2023.

Tonnes of Vaadamalli flowers stagnated at the Corporation Flower Market in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on 28 August, 2023, because of increase of the supply of flowers for sale of Onam festival.

Fire and Rescue Officer K. P. Shaju dressed up as Maveli arriving with zipline rope during the Onam celebrations at Malappuram Fire and Rescue office on August 27, 2023.

A tug-of-war competition held at Mananchira in Kozhikode on August 27 to mark Onam celebrations.

People take part in a cultural procession during Onam celebrations, in Idukki district, on August 27, 2023.

Crowd of shoppers in Thrissur city ahead of Onam on August 27, 2023.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with actor Fahad Fazil, Mallika Sarabhai and Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas during the inauguration of Onam week celeberations, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 27, 2023.

The Illuminated Museum-Vellayambalam road as part of the Onam celeberations, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 27, 2023.