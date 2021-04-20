Hefty fine for those violating protocol

The government has given its nod to law enforcing agencies to slap penalty of ₹500 to ₹5,000 for those violating the COVID-19 protocol and the Indian Police Code (IPC) and the Kerala Police Act.

Notices are being issued to violators to appear before the station house officer concerned within seven days on receipt of the notice and pay the penalty.

Invoking provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act, a penalty of ₹500 is being imposed for not wearing masks, not maintaining physical distance, entering or exiting containment zones, and for spitting on roads.

Shops and institutions not maintaining visitors’ register, not providing sanitiser to those stepping in, and not maintaining physical distancingwill have to shelve out ₹500 as penalty.

Those violating quarantine and participation of more than the allowed persons for funerals will attract a fine of ₹2,000 . Organisers will have to pay ₹3,000 as fine if participants exceed the sanctioned numbers in dharnas and rallies. A fine of ₹5,000 will be levied on organisers if the attendees exceed the sanctioned strength for marriages and meetings.