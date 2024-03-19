GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green protocol to be followed during polls in Kozhikode

March 19, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Green protocol will be strictly followed in Kozhikode district during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

All political parties have been intimated about the guidelines to be followed, while polling officers and other officials will be trained on it, said M. Gouthaman, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission.

The first rule of the green protocol is ‘no use of any non-eco-friendly material for campaign or during the election. It includes plastic, disposable materials, and PVC, besides materials such as Korean cloth, nylon, and polyester.

Candidates and political parties should ensure that such materials are not used for boards, banners, and decorations. Instead, they have been advised to use cotton, paper, or polyethylene.

The authorities will ensure that notices and boards are made of eco-friendly materials. Polling officers and other officials have been advised not to take food and water in plastic containers.

The Election Commission has particularly mentioned littering on the premises of polling booths. Voters tend to abandon their voter slips in this manner. Arrangements will be made to collect them and hand them over to scrap dealers. Also, local bodies, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Suchitwa Mission, with the help of voluntary organisations and political parties are to remove all campaign materials from roads and conduct a cleaning drive.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer is authorised to take appropriate action in cases of violation of the green protocol. 

