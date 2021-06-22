Govt. plans phased reopening of colleges

The government is seriously considering the reopening of colleges in the State in phases, after vaccinating students, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Talking to newspersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said college students in the 18-23 age group could be made a priority group and if they were given the first dose of vaccine now and the second dose as on schedule, colleges could reopen soon, he said.

Classes will resume for students of all medical colleges in the State from July 1, as all medical students have been vaccinated.

Opening of schools could be considered if the vaccination of all school teachers and staff were completed on priority, Mr. Vijayan said.

All steps were being taken to streamline the distribution of vaccines across the State. In various local bodies, volunteers will help to get registered and secure a vaccination slot.

Covaxin stocks have arrived and those who are overdue for the second dose can now complete their vaccination. Vaccination for children, whenever it was made available by the Centre, would be taken up on priority, he said.