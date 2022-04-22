Govt. anniversary celebration to feature diverse events

The celebrations to begin on April 25

The first anniversary of the State government will be celebrated with a wide and diverse range of events, Ministers K.N. Balagopal and J. Chinchurani, who are the chief patrons of the organising committee, have said.

“The programme will also showcase the development and welfare projects of the government. Apart from lining up the services of various departments, there will be informative and entertainment-oriented events. The presence of noted artists will be another highlight,” they said here on Friday.

A total of 62 theme stalls would exhibit the activities of the State government and the services offered by various departments. Another 103 commercial stalls would display and sell the products of different departments and government agencies. There would also be stalls offering live medical treatment and IT services.

The Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments would conduct special exhibitions. Kudumbashree food courts would serve the cuisine of five different districts. The celebrations would start with a colorful procession from Convent Junction on April 25 evening. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal would inaugurate the expo at Asramam.

The timing of the exhibition and trade fair would be from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Apart from a string of cultural programmes featuring prominent artists, daily seminars would be held at the venue. The anniversary celebrations would end on May 1 with a musical night by singer Unni Menon.