Governor petitioned against universities’ move to conduct PhD entrance tests

April 29, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, seeking his intervention to prevent Digital University Kerala and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) from flouting the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms for PhD admissions.

The organisation claimed both universities have initiated steps to conduct separate entrance examinations for PhD admissions. Such efforts are being made despite the UGC deciding to adopt National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for the admission process this academic year onwards, thereby eliminating the need for separate entrance tests conducted by universities.

The PhD admission will be based on the combined merit of NET marks and the marks obtained in the interview or viva voce, a UGC notification stated.

While Mahatma Gandhi University issued a notification to conduct an entrance examination, it was withdrawn following the UGC directive. Jawaharlal Nehru University recently decided to follow suit by accepting NET scores for PhD admissions.

At a recent meeting of the heads of departments, directors of schools and other institutions functioning under CUSAT, the Vice-Chancellor claimed the UGC directive to base PhD admissions on NET scores is only a “suggestive one”. He permitted all departments to circulate application forms for Department Admission Tests conducted to admit candidates to PhD programmes, SUCC alleged.

