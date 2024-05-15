GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold worth ₹16.58 lakh seized from passenger at airport

May 15, 2024 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials apprehended a passenger who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Sharjah with alleged possession of 233.78 g of 24 carat gold on Tuesday.

The passenger, whose identity has been withheld, was intercepted upon his arrival by an Air Arabia flight. His luggage was found to contain small pieces of gold concealed in a timepiece clock, pencil sharpener, belt buckle, date stamp and divider and compass in an instrument box. The market value of the seized gold is ₹16.58 lakh.

Cigarettes

X-ray screening and examination of the luggage of another passenger, who arrived from Abu Dhabi by another Air Arabia flight, yielded the recovery of 86 packets containing 17,200 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes valued at ₹2.92 lakh.

