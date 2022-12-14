  1. EPaper
Gas tanker overturns, triggers panic at Ezhilode in Kannur

December 14, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A gas tanker overturned, after falling into a pit, at Ezhilode in Kannur, triggering panic among residents on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 8.30 p.m. The driver escaped without injuries. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot, inspected the vehicle and confirmed that there was no gas leakage.

The tanker was on its way from Mangaluru to Kozhikode. It is learnt that the driver was blinded by the high beam light from a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the accident. The driver attempted to move the vehicle to the edge of the road without realising the presence of a pit that was dug as part of road widening.

