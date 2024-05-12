Fresh warning against hepatitis in Malappuram

Health authorities in Malappuram issued a fresh warning on May 12 (Sunday) against the spread of hepatitis as two more deaths were reported in the last two days.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu that there was no need to panic, but advised caution against the spread of the viral disease through water.

“People should strictly adhere to drinking boiled water only, and should be careful about sanitation. They must wash their hands with soap, especially after using toilet and before having food,” said Dr. Renuka.

However, health authorities said the death of a differently abled boy from the district on Friday at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, was not confirmed to be owing to viral hepatitis.

Seven deaths were reported owing to viral hepatitis in the district since March. More than 3,000 cases were reported, though many of them were unconfirmed.