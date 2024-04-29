Former SI sentenced to six years’ RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

April 29, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, on Monday sentenced a sacked police officer to rigorous imprisonment for six years for sexually assaulting a minor girl five years ago.

Special Judge Rekha R. pronounced the verdict against Sajeev Kumar, 54, of Koliyakode after finding him guilty of the crime that had taken place on November 26, 2019 and also imposed a fine of ₹25,000. The default payment of the fine would lead to an additional imprisonment for three months, the court ruled.

The accused was found guilty under Section 354A(2) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was a sub inspector of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Kerala Police when the incident had taken place at the special armed police (SAP) quarters in Peroorkada.

The survivor, who was then 16 years old, stayed with her mother, who works as an attendant at the police headquarters, in the same police quarters. Her father, who was a police constable, had died 13 years ago.

Sajeev was the president of the residents’ association and the survivor the president of a children’s club there.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the girl faced the ordeal when she had gone to his house to collect a list of children that resided on the premises. She revealed their experience to a teacher who was in-charge of Student Police Cadets in her school. The Peroorkada police subsequently registered a case.

The police officer, who was then dismissed from service, was running a petty shop to earn a livelihood.

The prosecution examined 20 witnesses and presented 23 exhibits.