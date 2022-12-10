Forest department launches ‘Vanikaran’ project to restore natural vegetation

December 10, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Forest department in association with Noolpuzha grama panchayat has launched the ‘Vanikaran’ (afforestation) project to root out invasive plants, especially Senna spectabilis, and restore natural forests.

The project was being executed on 30 hectares of forestland under the Sulthan Bathery forest range of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, where exotic invasive plants, including Senna spectabilis, Eupatorium, Mikania micrantha, and Lantana camara, were posing a serious threat to the local species of trees, S. Ranjith Kumar, Assistant Wildlife Warden of the sanctuary, told The Hindu.

“We have supplied 7,000 bamboo seedlings and 12,000 saplings of fruit plants, including jamun and gooseberry, under the project,” he said. The saplings were being planted in Arakunji and Pilakkavu areas under the Ottippara section of the forest under the sanctuary, and it would be expanded to other areas soon, he added.

“We have been engaged in afforestation work since the eradication of invasive plants under the supervision of Forest officials by utilising the services of tribal workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme [MGNREGS], a first-time initiative in the State,” said Noolpuzha grama panchayat president Sheeja Satheesh.

As many as 87 workers of Kadambakkad, Golur and Kalichira tribal hamlets had planted 3,000 bamboo seedlings and 1,000 fruit plant saplings on 3.5 hectares of forestland so far, said Ms. Satheesh.

Apart from planting the saplings, the authorities ensure the protection of plants for the next five years under the project. The workers have also constructed soil bunds and pits for harvesting rainwater to ensure availability of water for the saplings.

The department had proposed the expansion of the project to 200 hectares in Sulthan Bathery, Kurichyad, and Muthanga forest ranges under the sanctuary in the coming years, she said. The panchayat was able to provide 2,756 working days to tribal families under the project.