GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Five-year-old girl from Malappuram in Kerala dies of infection from ‘brain-eating amoeba’

Published - May 21, 2024 01:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.  (image for representation)

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection, is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.  (image for representation) | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A five-year-old girl from Malappuram district in Kerala who had been undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode has died.

Fadva, daughter of Padinjarepeediyekkal Hassan Kutty and Fasna of Moonniyur, had been under treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health of the medical college hospital since May 13. She was on ventilator support for over a week.

Amoebic infection detected in five-year-old from Kerala’s Malappuram

This rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, also called ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

Fadva had taken a bath along with relatives at the Kadalundi river near her house on May 1. Her parents took her to a paediatrician on May 10 for headache and vomiting. She again complained of vomiting and nausea on May 12 and was taken to a private hospital at Chelari. From there, she was shifted to the medical college hospital.

Four other children who reportedly took bath in the river along with her had earlier been admitted to the hospital. They have all been discharged after lab tests ruled out chances of the infection.

Related Topics

Kerala / health / disease

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.