First-line hospitals tocome up in local bodies

The government has given the nod for establishing COVID First-line Treatment Centres (CFTC) in the State as a contingency measure. The CFTC will be the first-line hospital care for COVID-19 patients or COVID-19 suspected individuals.

The CFTCs, temporarily created medical facilities, will manage any sudden outbreak of COVID-19 in any local area without affecting the State’s health-care network. The government has assigned the roles and responsibilities of the departments and agencies involved in creating the CFTCs. Local bodies have been asked to set up CFTCs in three phases using Plan funds or own funds. The cumulative cost of setting up CFTCs in the local bodies for adding 50,000 beds has been estimated at ₹430 crore.

The Health Department has been asked to take care of the procurement of medical equipment and medical administration.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will be in charge of overall coordination.

