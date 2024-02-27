GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Firing at bar: police expand investigation

February 27, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The gun which was fired at a bar in Kochi injuring two employees earlier this month, was probably procured by the first accused, Kombara Vineeth, from a Kottayam native who in turn sourced it from Uttar Pradesh, the police suspect.

The Ernakulam Town North police, who have expanded the investigation into the case , suspect that the Kottayam native had given one of the two country-made guns he had procured from UP to the accused.

The police had since then recovered the gun and a second gun from the house of Vineeth. Investigation is under way into the financial transactions between the accused and the Kottayam native. Vineeth and the three other accused in the case were produced in court by the police on Monday.

The police are set to conduct the identification parade of Vineeth shortly even as the ballistic test results of the gun are expected in a fortnight.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.