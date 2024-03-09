Finance department approval for road development schemes in Kozhikode and Kollam

March 09, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Finance department has approved the ₹1,312.7-crore Phase II of the Kozhikode city road development project and a ₹436.15-crore land acquisition scheme for city road development in Kollam, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Saturday.

In Kozhikode, the development of 12 roads is being undertaken in clusters. For land acquisition, ₹720.4 crore will be spent and ₹592.3 crore will be spent on the construction of roads, according to the Minister.

In Kozhikode

The following stretches in Kozhikode city will be developed in phase II; Malikkadavu-Thanneerpanthal; Arayidathupalam-Azhakodi Temple-Cherutti Nagar; Kothipalam-Chakkumkadavu-Panniyankara flyover; Peringalam Junction; Moolikkal-Kalandithazham; mini Bypass-Panathuthazham; Karikkamkulam-Civil Station; Mankavu-Pokkunnu-Pantheerankavu; Ramanattukara-Vattakinar; Kalluthankadavu-Meenchantha; Mananchira-Pavangadu; Panniyankara-Pantheerankadavu. Funds for the relocation of utilities such as water supply pipelines and telephone cables have been provided for in the total outlay, according to the Finance department.

In Kollam

The government has also cleared a ₹436.15-crore scheme for acquiring land for road development in Kollam. Under this scheme, 8.341 hectares of land will be acquired. This includes 1,423 cents on the Mevaram-Kavanadu stretch, 248.64 cents on the Railway Station-Decent Junction road and 396.69 cents on the Thirumullavaram-Cutcheri Junction Road.