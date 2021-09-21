Female health worker attacked at night in Alappuzha district

Police says the woman, a native of Pallana, was returning home from work when she was attacked around 11.30 p.m. It is suspected to be a case of attempted robbery.

According to the Thrikkunnapuzha police, the woman, a native of Pallana, was returning home from work when she was attacked around 11.30 p.m. The police said it is a suspected case of attempted robbery.

"The victim is a nursing assistant at the COVID-19 ward in the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha. After her duty, she was returning home on a scooter when two motorcycle-borne men followed her and hit her with a helmet. She lost control of her vehicle and it hit an electric pole," said a police officer.

Ornaments sought

According to her statements, the assailants asked her to hand over her ornaments. "As she was not wearing ornaments, the duo tried to kidnap her. She managed to escape and find refuge at a nearby home. Around the same time, a police patrolling team reached the spot. Seeing the police vehicle, the two men escaped on their motorbike," the official said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning. Her condition is stable.

The police said that a case was registered in connection with the incident. "We have launched a probe to identify the vehicle and the attackers. We are in the process of examining CCTV visuals collected from various places," said, Manjudas M.M., circle inspector, Thrikkunnappuzha.

Meanwhile, the woman's relatives alleged that the police patrolling team had failed to act immediately and take her to the hospital.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has registered a suo moto case. KSHRC member V.K. Beenakumari directed State Police Chief Anil Kant to look into the issue and submit a report in two weeks.

The State Police Chief, meanwhile, directed the police officers concerned to initiate immediate action in cases related to attack on health workers in the State.