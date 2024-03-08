Fashion designer from Kozhikode makes Guinness bid for biggest handloom skirt

March 08, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

When she applied for a Guinness World Record bid in 2017, Kozhikode-based fashion designer Shemina Sasikumar had plans only for the biggest skirt ever made. But watching the plight of handloom weavers in the State post COVID-19, she was determined to use handloom fabric for her attempt and resubmitted her bid in 2023 for the biggest handloom skirt.

Ms. Sasikumar beamed with pride and satisfaction as she displayed the massive skirt with Theyyam motifs printed all over on the Kozhikode beach on Friday on the occasion of International Women’s Day. “This is my humble attempt to put across the message of how handloom fabric suits every need and the need to support genuine weavers amid the current influx of cheap and low-quality powerloom fabric,” she told The Hindu.

The skirt, with a circumference of 108 metres, was manufactured over a period of three months. Ms. Sasikumar had roped in weavers from Kannancheri Weavers’ Cooperative Society as well as Keraladheeshapuram Weavers’ Cooperative Society in Tanur for the fabric, which was specially woven for her. The whole process, right from weaving the yarn to purchasing, cutting, embellishing, and stitching, has been documented as videos to be sent for authorisation by the authorities of the Guinness Book of World Records.

The motifs of Theyyam in traditional colours such as red, orange, yellow, and black were printed on the off-white handloom fabric, while other matching designs were stencilled into it. Ms. Sasikumar worked for over a month stitching the fabric into a skirt.

The designer plans to convert the huge skirt into smaller ones to be given away to residents of the Government Girls Home once the bid is finalised.