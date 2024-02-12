Faculty of College of Engineering, Muttathara, wins hackathon

February 12, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A group of teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, has emerged the winner of the Hydrogen Hackathon held recently.

By virtue of their performance, the winning team has secured an opportunity to participate in the World Hydrogen Summit to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in May.

The members of Team H2 Mission, the winning team, included C. Sreekanth, Anas S.R., Beenu Mary Panicker, Abhilash R.S. and Salini M. Venugopal, all teachers of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department.

Around 250 people had registered for the 12-hour-long competition held online. Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards inaugurated the hackathon. Anita Gupta, head of the Climate, Energy and Sustainable Technology Division of the Department of Science and Technology; and K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, also spoke on the occasion.