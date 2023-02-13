HamberMenu
Ex-servicemen protest against ‘disparity’ in revised pension

Association to stage protest in national capital on February 20

February 13, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Ex-servicemen Coordination Committee has strongly objected to the “disparity” in the revised pension for officers and personnel below officer rank (PBOR) while implementing the One Rank and One Pension (OROP) scheme. 

The committee, which has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan pointing out the disparity, said the OROP scheme did not benefit PBOR. Committee chairman Vijayan Parali said various ex-servicemen associations across the country had decided to protest against the alleged disparity in New Delhi on February 20.

Mr. Parali claimed that while an officer got a hike of ₹8,000 in pension, PBOR got just ₹1,600. He said such a disparity could not be accepted. “We can’t make out how it is calculated. We feel that PBOR are being cheated by policy makers.” he said.

The committee also demanded enhancement of family pension for Jawans.

